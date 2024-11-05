Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,925. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Shares of TMO opened at $555.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $598.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $437.26 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

