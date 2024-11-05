COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $90,045,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.