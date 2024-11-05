COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.62% of COPT Defense Properties worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

