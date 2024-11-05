Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Champion Iron Q4 Earnings

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.10.

Champion Iron Stock Down 1.2 %

CIA stock opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.