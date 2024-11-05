Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Block were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

