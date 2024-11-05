Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Solventum were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLV. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

