Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Okta by 14.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 75.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,793 shares of company stock worth $35,759,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19, a PEG ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

