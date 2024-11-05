Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.