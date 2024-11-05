Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 753 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %
BTI stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.