Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 753 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

BTI stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

