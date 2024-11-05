Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,179 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 433.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 154,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62,545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

YDEC opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

