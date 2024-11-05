Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 142 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 520,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

