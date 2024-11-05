Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,591 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

