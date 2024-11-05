D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

NYSE DHI opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.22 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

