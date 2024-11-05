Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after purchasing an additional 699,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

