Ecovyst’s (ECVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

ECVT stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,023. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

