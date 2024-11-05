Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

