Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Stock Performance

EIG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Employers has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 983.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

