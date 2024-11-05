Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 14,675 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

