Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

