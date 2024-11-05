Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.