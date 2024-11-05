Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBIN opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

