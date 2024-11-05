Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 379 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $142.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

