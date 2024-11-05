Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

