Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 4,972 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 409.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $159.53.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

