Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 7,220 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

