Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $260.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.