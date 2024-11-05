Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.26.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:CB opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $216.26 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
