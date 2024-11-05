Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.26.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CB opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $216.26 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.