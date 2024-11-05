Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Relx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

