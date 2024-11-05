Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8,538.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

