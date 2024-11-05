Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

