Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

