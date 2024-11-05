Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $761,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

