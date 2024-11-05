Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBEF. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 251.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

