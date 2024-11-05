Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

Shares of MCK opened at $525.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.62. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

