Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

