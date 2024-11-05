Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Separately, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Price Performance

TMFG stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

