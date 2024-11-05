Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DIVP opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Profile
The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.
