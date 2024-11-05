Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 16,560 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 532.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

