Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 277,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $376.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $214.35 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

