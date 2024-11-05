Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.62.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

