Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

