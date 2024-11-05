Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

