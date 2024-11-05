Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 5,997 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

