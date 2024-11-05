Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $1 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DECW opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

