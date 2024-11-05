Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 176.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 119.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 148,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

