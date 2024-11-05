Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

