Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $205,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $273.98 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.45.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

