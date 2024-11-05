Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $114,000 Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $89,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,061.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,563 shares of company stock valued at $303,228. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

