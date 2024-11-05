Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $147,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

