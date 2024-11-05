First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 3.6 %

FSLR stock opened at $212.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.